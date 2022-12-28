FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle opened up a double-digit advantage over Farrell that the Steelers could not overcome as they remain unbeaten with a 56-44 win.

It was the championship game of the Dresch-McCluskey Holiday Tournament.

For the Red Hurricanes, Isaiah Boice had a game-high 29 points with 10 rebounds while Nick Wallace added 10.

Lamont Samuels led Farrell with 12 points while Nasir O’Kane had 11. Kylon Wilson added 10.

With the win, New Castle moves to 8-0 on the season while Farrell falls to 6-2.