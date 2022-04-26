COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – New Castle grad and Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports out of Columbus.

Hooker, who would be a fifth-year senior this fall, played in 21 games during his first two seasons at Ohio State and was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2020. He played just 39 snaps on defense this past season, and was sidelined with an injury during this year’s spring game.

In high school, Hooker had over 1,100 yards rushing as a senior, and helped lead the Red Hurricanes to the WPIAL finals during his junior season.