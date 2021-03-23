New Castle native back in the NFL

New Castle graduate Geno Stone has signed with the Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – New Castle native Geno Stone has signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

We have signed S Geno Stone to a one-year deal. pic.twitter.com/wT96sD3JMA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 23, 2021

Stone was drafted by the Ravens with the 219th overall pick in Round 7 of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in two games with Baltimore last season but was waived by the team in December.

He was a Second-Team All-Big Ten recipient at Iowa and part of three winning seasons at Iowa as well as three bowl victories.

At New Castle, he earned First-Team All-State honors as a senior in 2016. The Red Hurricanes advanced to the WPIAL Quad A championship game against Thomas Jefferson. He set the New Castle single-season record for most interceptions (10).

Stone finished his senior year with 1,447 yards passing (17 TDs), 688 yards rushing (14 TDs), along with 96 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense.