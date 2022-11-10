NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – New Castle’s 27-win season, a year ago, saw the Red Hurricanes fight through adversity (a loss in the WPIAL championship game to Laurel Highlands by two-points) to march through the state tournament all the way to finish runner-up to Imhotep Charter. Their deepest trip in the playoffs since the ‘Canes went 31-0 in 2014 and topped LaSalle College (52-39) in the 4A title tilt.

New Castle graduated seven players from last year’s group. However, the cupboard isn’t bare, with the likes of Jonathan Anderson (9.7 ppg, 4.4 apg) and Isaiah Boice (13.8 ppg, 2.8 apg) are back in the fold. Anderson is a three-year starter and the team’s point guard. Boice is a 6’ senior guard, who’s gone over the 1,000-point plateau. “Both are very good players,” states coach Ralph Blundo.

New Castle featured seven players who shot over 30% from three-point range. The team, as a whole, made 198 of 616 shots and finished the campaign with a 32.1% from beyond the arc.

“We are, by far, the smallest school in [Class] 6A,” points out Blundo. “We have 4A enrollment but have been moved up due to the PIAA success formula. We’re expecting the same as always. Try to play our best come playoff time and try to make a run in the tournament.”

The Red Hurricanes will open the 2022-23 season with a contest against the Golden Bears of Youngstown East.

New Castle Red Hurricanes

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Ralph Blundo

2021-22 Record: 27-3 (10-0), 1st place Section 2 (5A)

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost State Title game (5A) to Imhotep Charter (54-39).

Last 5-Years: 111-25 (81.6%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 68.5

Scoring Defense: 47.6

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Michael Wells, 22.4

Rebounding: Michael Wells, 6.5

Assists: Michael Graham, 4.5

Steals: Michael Wells, 2.2

Free Throw Percentage: Isaiah Boice, 76.7%

Three-Point Percentage: Michael Wells, 34.2%

2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 3 – Youngstown East

Dec. 6 – Kiski

Dec. 10 – Armstrong

Dec. 13 – at Hickory

Dec. 20 – KSA Orlando Tournament at Disney

Dec. 21 – KSA Orlando Tournament at Disney

Dec. 27 – at Farrell Christmas Tournament

Dec. 28 – at Farrell Christmas Tournament

Jan. 3 – North Allegheny

Jan. 6 – at Butler

Jan. 10 – Central Catholic

Jan. 14 – vs. Mars (at Westminster)

Jan. 17 – Seneca Valley

Jan. 21 – vs. South Allegheny (at Chatham)

Jan. 24 – Aliquippa

Jan. 27 – at North Allegheny

Jan. 31 – Butler

Feb. 3 – at Central Catholic

Feb. 7 – Pine-Richland

Feb. 10 – at Seneca Valley

Feb. 13 – Berlin Brothers Valley