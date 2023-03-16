BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) — ESPN’s Jamison Hensley is reporting that New Castle High School graduate Geno Stone is re-signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore did not tender him as a restricted free agent but elected to re-sign him to a cheaper deal on Thursday.

He appeared in 17 games for the Ravens last season with seven starts. He finished the season with 38 tackles, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

The 23-year-old was originally a seventh-round pick by Baltimore in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

He also spent some time with Texas during his NFL career in 2020.