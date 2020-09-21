New Castle graduate, Colts’ Safety out for season with torn Achilles

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – New Castle graduate and current Indianapolis Colts’ Safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.
The Colts confirmed the news on Monday.
Hooker suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-11 win over Minnesota. He is the second Indianapolis starter in two games to tear an Achilles tendon.
The Ohio State product has missed 14 of a possible 50 regular-season games since being selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2017 draft.
