New Castle graduate, Colts’ Safety out for season with torn Achilles

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – New Castle graduate and current Indianapolis Colts’ Safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.

The Colts confirmed the news on Monday.

Hooker suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-11 win over Minnesota. He is the second Indianapolis starter in two games to tear an Achilles tendon.

The Ohio State product has missed 14 of a possible 50 regular-season games since being selected with the 15th overall pick of the 2017 draft.

