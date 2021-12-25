DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – New Castle graduate Malik Hooker will not be suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

The Cowboys placed Hooker on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday afternoon. Hooker is vaccinated and could have returned after back-to-back negative tests, 24 hours apart.

Hooker is coming off one of his best games for the Cowboys with six tackles, two pass breakups and an interception against the New York Giants.

Hooker has played in 13 games this season with Dallas, posting 37 tackles and the lone interception.