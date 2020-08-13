New Castle football ‘ready to kick the door down’ this fall

The Red Hurricanes are seeking their first league championship in more than two decades

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Success has always been part of the New Castle football program, but three consecutive WPIAL first-round exits have them hungry for more.

“We want to get over the hump,” New Castle Head Coach Joe Cowart said. “We’ve been scratching the surface, you know, we’ve been knocking on the door. We’re ready to kick the door down. We want to control the controllables. If we’re going to be really successful, we’re going to control the things that are right in front of us.”

The Canes have plenty of talent returning. That includes junior Quarterback Michael Wells. He is a dual threat, having thrown for over 1,400 yards as a sophomore.

Senior Wide Receiver Donny Cade is a big target on the outside. He stands 6’2″, 190 pounds.

New Castle also has several starters returning up front.

“This year, I’m going to feel a lot more comfortable back there in the pocket,” Wells said. “Last year was my first year, so I felt like everyone was trying to come after me. But this year, I feel like I’m going to have a lot more time. I just feel a lot more comfortable back behind my line, trust them more this year, you know.”

“I think our pass game can be really strong,” added Cade.

The run game is also expected to be strong with Senior Malachi Sherman leading the charge. But fans can expect a running-back-by-committee approach once again.

Senior Tight End Jaylan Cox will also play a big role on both sides of the ball.

“People aren’t really expecting a lot from us this year because they don’t see it how we see it,” Cox said. “We have a real young line, but they’ve been working their butts off in the rack and everything like that. I think they’re going to be good this year.”

Coming off a six-win season, the Canes have their sights set out on bigger things in 2020.

In fact, it’s been over two decades since New Castle has won a league championship.

“We want to be a part of it, revealed Coach Cowart. “We want to write our own history here, and we want our names on the board.”

“It makes us really want to try you know to win the WPIAL. We want to shock everyone,” Cade added.

