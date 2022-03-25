HERSHEY, Pa. (WKBN) – IMHOTEP topped New Castle 54-39 in the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball state final at the GIANT Center in Hershey on Friday night.

It was the Red Hurricanes’ first trip to the state championship game since 2014, and their fifth trip overall.

With the win, IMHOTEP wins the eighth state crown in program history.

Justin Edwards led IMHOTEP with 20 points, while Rahmir Barno added 12 points in the win.

Michael Wells led New Castle with 19 points, while Isiah Boyce also reached double-figures with 13.

New Castle ends the season with a record of 27-3.

IMHOTEP caps off its’ run to the state championship with a mark of 28-4.