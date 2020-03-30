New Castle boys basketball recent leaders

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi says he and his Barcelona teammates are taking a 70% cut in salaries because of the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He says players will also make donations so other club employees are not affected. Messi made the announcement on social media in a letter critical of club officials. It was the latest public confrontation between Barcelona players and club directors. Messi says “it surprises us that within the club there were those who wanted to put us under scrutiny and tried to put us under pressure to do something that we always knew we would be doing.”

