Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 154 active closings. Click for more details.

New Castle boys basketball recent leaders

Sports

Michael Wells led the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding this past season

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Castle Red Hurricanes Basketball

PDPics via Pixabay

Coach Blundo’s team have had the likes of Malik Hooker, Shawn Anderson & Geno Stone over the past decade

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A look back at team leaders from recent history in the New Castle basketball program:

Boys Basketball Leaders

New Castle Red Hurricanes
Scoring
2019-20: Michael Wells, 20.5
2018-19: Sheldon Cox, 12.6
2017-18: Marcus Hooker, 16.0
2016-17: Geno Stone, 16.4
2015-16: Marquel Hooker, 21.5
2014-15: Marquel Hooker, 14.2
2013-14: Malik Hooker, 21.9
2012-13: Shawn Anderson, 20.2
2011-12: Shawn Anderson, 18.8

Rebounding
2019-20: Michael Wells, 7.3
2018-19: Demetris McKnight, 6.5
2017-18: Marcus Hooker, 9.5
2016-17: Marcus Hooker, 8.7
2015-16: Marcus Hooker, 8.6
2014-15: Marcus Hooker, 7.1
2013-14: Malik Hooker, 9.1
2012-13: Shawn Anderson, 7.9
2011-12: Malik Hooker, 7.0

Assists
2019-20: Michael Graham, 5.4
2018-19: Michael Graham, 4.9
2017-18: Lorenzo Gardner, 4.0
2016-17: Garrett Farah, 5.1
2015-16: Micah Fulena, 7.1
2014-15: Micah Fulena, 5.5
2013-14: Drew Allen, 5.6
2012-13: Brandon Domenick, 6.3
2011-12: Corey Eggleston, 6.5

Three-Point Percentage (w/ 35 attempts)
2019-20: Sheldon Cox, 40.5% (85-210)
2018-19: Michael Wells, 31.0% (48-155)
2017-18: Carrington Smith, 35.2% (57-162)
2016-17: Gino DeMonaco, 49.4% (76-154)
2015-16: Gino DeMonaco, 43.1% (44-102)
2014-15: Robert Natale, 36.3% (73-201)
2013-14: Anthony Richards, 44.5% (101-227)
2012-13: Malik Hooker, 54.8% (23-42)
2011-12: Anthony Richards, 44.7% (72-161)

Free Throw Percentage (w/ 39 attempts)
2019-20: Sheldon Cox, 72.3% (68-94)
2018-19: Sheldon Cox, 79.4% (50-63)
2017-18: Lorenzo Gardner, 64.1% (25-39)
2016-17: Geno Stone, 78.0% (46-59)
2015-16: Geno Stone, 75.9% (41-54)
2014-15: Marquel Hooker, 81.1% (77-95)
2013-14: Anthony Richards, 77.3% (34-44)
2012-13: Brandon Domenick, 80.0% (32-40)
2011-12: Shawn Anderson, 75.5% (80-106)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS