New Castle boys basketball recent leaders

Coach Blundo’s team have had the likes of Malik Hooker, Shawn Anderson & Geno Stone over the past decade
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A look back at team leaders from recent history in the New Castle basketball program:
Boys Basketball Leaders
New Castle Red Hurricanes
Scoring
2019-20: Michael Wells, 20.5
2018-19: Sheldon Cox, 12.6
2017-18: Marcus Hooker, 16.0
2016-17: Geno Stone, 16.4
2015-16: Marquel Hooker, 21.5
2014-15: Marquel Hooker, 14.2
2013-14: Malik Hooker, 21.9
2012-13: Shawn Anderson, 20.2
2011-12: Shawn Anderson, 18.8
Rebounding
2019-20: Michael Wells, 7.3
2018-19: Demetris McKnight, 6.5
2017-18: Marcus Hooker, 9.5
2016-17: Marcus Hooker, 8.7
2015-16: Marcus Hooker, 8.6
2014-15: Marcus Hooker, 7.1
2013-14: Malik Hooker, 9.1
2012-13: Shawn Anderson, 7.9
2011-12: Malik Hooker, 7.0
Assists
2019-20: Michael Graham, 5.4
2018-19: Michael Graham, 4.9
2017-18: Lorenzo Gardner, 4.0
2016-17: Garrett Farah, 5.1
2015-16: Micah Fulena, 7.1
2014-15: Micah Fulena, 5.5
2013-14: Drew Allen, 5.6
2012-13: Brandon Domenick, 6.3
2011-12: Corey Eggleston, 6.5
Three-Point Percentage (w/ 35 attempts)
2019-20: Sheldon Cox, 40.5% (85-210)
2018-19: Michael Wells, 31.0% (48-155)
2017-18: Carrington Smith, 35.2% (57-162)
2016-17: Gino DeMonaco, 49.4% (76-154)
2015-16: Gino DeMonaco, 43.1% (44-102)
2014-15: Robert Natale, 36.3% (73-201)
2013-14: Anthony Richards, 44.5% (101-227)
2012-13: Malik Hooker, 54.8% (23-42)
2011-12: Anthony Richards, 44.7% (72-161)
Free Throw Percentage (w/ 39 attempts)
2019-20: Sheldon Cox, 72.3% (68-94)
2018-19: Sheldon Cox, 79.4% (50-63)
2017-18: Lorenzo Gardner, 64.1% (25-39)
2016-17: Geno Stone, 78.0% (46-59)
2015-16: Geno Stone, 75.9% (41-54)
2014-15: Marquel Hooker, 81.1% (77-95)
2013-14: Anthony Richards, 77.3% (34-44)
2012-13: Brandon Domenick, 80.0% (32-40)
2011-12: Shawn Anderson, 75.5% (80-106)