New Boardman bench boss: Justin Coffin hired as girls’ basketball coach

The 2000 Boardman graduate spent the past four years as Boardman's head junior varsity coach

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School has hired Justin Coffin as the Spartans’ new Girls Head Basketball Coach.

Coffin is a 2000 Boardman graduate who has coached for the past 10 years with Boardman Schools.

He spent the past four years as Boardman’s head junior varsity coach, while also serving as a varsity assistant with the Spartans under Jeff Hammerton

He has previously served as a Glenwood Middle School boys’ eighth-grade coach.

“I will do my best to make this experience a great one for our players and coaches,” Coffin said. “I embrace this awesome challenge together as a program. My goal is for our school and community to be proud of our student-athletes on and off the court.”

