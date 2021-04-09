New basketball coach at Leetonia knows the school, program well

Guy Costello will begin his second stint at the Bears' head coach this winter

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, Leetonia recommended Guy Costello as their next head boys’ basketball coach.

Costello, who is employed by Leetonia as a teacher, has been a coach at a number of levels for 30 years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to assist coaches outside the district,” Costello said. “When you work with people you respect such as Vince Nittoli [at Lowellville and Salem], Terry Kellison [at United and Salem], George Spack [at Salem], and for Mike Zayas and Corey Bartek both at Jackson Milton you’re presented with the privilege of adding to your knowledge of the game.”

Last season, Leetonia finished with an 8-12 overall mark placing the Bears in sixth place in the EOAC with a 4-9 league record. The Bears are set to graduate their top four scorers (Ian Davis, 13.5; Dylan Lennon, 12.4; Marco Ferry, 6.5; Jaedon Finley, 5.8).

Dennis Dunham is in his first year as Leetonia’s superintendent.

“After having discussions with Mr. Dunham as it relates to his vision of the district, coupled with the fact that the boys’ position opened, I decided the time was right to be a head coach again,” Costello said. “Obviously, I’m a bit older than I was in my first stint as head coach at Leetonia. Looking back at the experience I’ve accumulated between then and now, the contacts I’ve made, the number of years as an educator in Leetonia and the relationship with the student-population — I felt the time was right to contribute to the game and our athletes as a head coach.”

The hiring will be made official later this month at the Board of Education meeting.