YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The boys’ high school basketball tournament begins this week, and the race to make the WKBN Starting 5 is heating up.

Watch the video above to see a few of the players who caught our attention last week.

Campbell senior Kevin Moore lit up the scoreboard with 32 points against LaBrae on Tuesday, including the 1,000th of his career.

Southern Local’s Ashley Shroades reached the same milestone in the tournament on Saturday, but Shroades got to 1,000 career points as a sophomore!

LaBrae handed Springfield their first and only loss of the regular season thanks to a 23-point effort by senior Devin Carter.

Wellsville’s Isaiah Greathouse poured in 27 points on Tuesday against Valley Christian, helping the Tigers clinch the EOAC title.

Kennedy Catholic took home the Region 1 crown on Tuesday thanks in large part to Geo Magestro. The Eagles’ senior finished with a game-high 27 points against Farrell.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Canfield’s Jake Grdic. The Cardinals’ senior stuffed the stat book with 25 points and 13 rebounds in their big win over Poland in our WKBN Game of the Week.