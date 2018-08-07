Never Again: Harding looking for a resurgence in 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Over the years, Mollenkopf Stadium has been the stage for some of the most talented running backs in valley football history. Warren Harding stars like Maurice Clarett, Boom Herron, LeShun Daniels, and Lynn Bowden regularly put on a show for the rabid Raider fan base.

"We have always had, even when it was Warren Western Reserve and Warren G. Harding, there's always been a great tailback here in Warren," head coach Steve Arnold says.

"And, I don't think times have changed too much where we don't have one. And we certainly do have one right now."

Kay'Ron Adams in the next in line, after racking up more than 1,300 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns last Fall. His physical skills speak for themselves, the perfect combination of power and speed. Adams models his game after Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys and averaged more than seven yards per carry a year ago.

"I bring anger when I've got the ball," says Adams, a senior running back.

"I like to run the ball angry. I like to be mad. I want everybody to feel me. And I want to win. So, I run the ball like I'm hungry."

"He has the power to run you over. Obviously he's a state qualifier in track in the 100. So, he could run by you. And, he is shifty enough to elude defenders. So, again, he has all the traits to be a special running back," said Arnold.

This Fall, the Raiders are hoping that Adams leads them to marked improvement after posting a disappointing record of just 2-7 in 2017.

"Never again will we go through the embarrassment that we went through last year," says Adams.

"Never again will we get punished by the different teams. Never again. We can't have that type of season here. We brought the city down when we lose like that. So, never again will we do that."