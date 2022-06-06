SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Neshannock’s four-run sixth inning ended West Middlesex’s season, 4-3, in the Class 2A baseball state playoffs.

Gio Valentine led the Lancers offensive attack with two hits and the game-winning two run single.

Sebastian Coiro struck out 10 in six innings of work on the hill for Neshannock. Cameron Foy tossed the final inning to garner the save.

The Lancers (18-7) will play Riverside in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The Big Reds scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 advantage. Devin Gruver’s RBI single scored Hunter Hoffman to open the scoring. Kyle Hurley followed up with an RBI double. Blaise Fox singled which drove in Hurley.

West Middlesex’s Richie Preston tossed the complete game, five-hitter as he struck out three and allowed a pair of earned runs.