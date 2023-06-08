NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Neshannock edged Sharpsville 2-1 in the PIAA Class 2A Softball State Quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at Westminster College.

The Lancers have now won 48 straight games.

Lily Palko drove in the lone run of the game for Sharpsville. She finished the day 1-3 with an RBI single.

Pitcher Addyson Frye (17-0) allowed just three hits on the day for Neshannock. She struck out six batters and allowed just two walks.

Sharpsville’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-5.

Neshannock advances to face Everett (24-0) in the PIAA Class 2A State Semifinals next week.