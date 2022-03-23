CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The Neshannock hockey team defeated Bishop Canevin 2-1 Tuesday night to claim its second straight Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Division 2 championship.

The Lancers are the PIHL’s first back-to-back D2 champion.

Micah Dejulia opened up the scoring in the second period to give the Lancers a 1-0 lead. Bishop Canvein’s Ian Lecker tied the contest at 1-1 with six minutes left in the middle frame. Neshannock’s Gio Valentine lit the lamp in the third period to secure the win.

Senior Riley Mastowski stopped 34 shots in the victory.

Neshannock improves to 15-4-2 on the season. The Lancers have not lost a game since November 29 and extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Neshannock won the program’s first PIHL Varsity Class B Championship in April 2021.