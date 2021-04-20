Neshannock Hockey wins first PIHL Championship

With the win, the Lancers' win their first championship in program history

MOON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Neshannock hockey team topped Ringgold 5-1 to win the PIHL Varsity Class B Championship on Tuesday at the RMU Island Sports Center.

It is the Lancers’ first championship in program history.

Tino Mulitari, Hunter Harris, Davey Cochenour and Giovani Valentine tallied goals for the Lancers in the win. Valentine also added two assists.

Neshannock goaltender Riley Mastowski piled up 53 saves in the win.

With few schools having hockey programs in Mercer and Lawrence counties, Neshannock is a co-op program. It features over a half dozen players from Kennedy Catholic, Hickory, Grove City and Mercer.