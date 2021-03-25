Highlights: Neshannock girls rally late, but fall short in State Championship

The Lady Lancers finish the season with an overall record of 19-3

HERSHEY, Pa. (WKBN) – Neshannock’s dream season came to an end Thursday afternoon with a 54-43 loss to Mount Carmel in the PIAA Class 2A State Championship game.

Watch the video above for highlights from Thursday’s game.

Neshannock sophomore Mairan Haggerty finished with a team high 12 points. Junior Addilae Watts added 10 for the Lady Lancers, who finish the season with an overall record of 19-3.

The Lancers trailed by as many as 14 points in the 4th quarter but rallied to within 6 with a minute left in the game.

Mount Carmel senior Dani Rae Renno accounted for 10 consecutive points in the second half, and finished with a team high 24. Sophomore Alyssa Reisinger added 12 points and 5 rebounds for the Red Tornadoes.

The win marks the first girls basketball state title for the Red Tornadoes of Mount Carmel Area high school.