HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Neshannock girls basketball team are state champions after they topped Southern Columbia 62-56 in the PIAA Class 2A title game on Thursday afternoon.

The Lancers took a 6-5 lead with 4:50 to go in the first quarter and never gave the lead back.

Neshannock led by as many as 13 in the game and was able to hold off a late comeback by Southern Columbia in the 4th quarter.

Mairan Haggerty led the way for the Lancers with a game-high 23 points while Addilae Watts and Aaralyn Nogay had 12 apiece.

Neshannock finishes the season 29-2.