Nelson home run not enough, Scrappers fall to Spikes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The State College Spikes rallied past a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in extra innings on Monday at Eastwood Field. With State College’s 4-3 win, they secured the series win over the Scrappers for the first time this season.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the New York-Penn League announced that Scrappers outfielder Hosea Nelson earned Player of the Month honors for his performance in July. Nelson backed the league’s choice in his first at-bat in the second inning. He took an 0-1 fastball from Spikes starter Franyel Casadilla over the left field fence for his team-leading seventh home run. That knotted the game up at 1-1, as State College plated a run on Edwin Figuera’s groundout in the top of the second.

Mahoning Valley (29-19) gained the lead in the fifth inning and did not look back. The Scrappers loaded the bases as Jason Rodriguez reached on an error, and Simeon Lucas and Ronny Dominguez singled with out. Tre Gantt brought in Rodriguez with a sacrifice fly to give the Scrappers a 2-1 lead.

Mahoning Valley padded its lead in the sixth inning. Tyler Freeman was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After Hosea Nelson popped out, Clark Scolamiero singled to move Freeman to third. Freeman scored on a wild pitch by Spikes reliever Eli Kraus to give the Scrappers a 3-1 lead.

State College (21-29) began its comeback in the seventh inning to tie the game off Scrappers relievers Jordan Scheftz and Luis Araujo. Alexis Wilson singled and Figuera reached on an error to start. They were sacrificed to third and second base, respectively, with a bunt by Imeldo Diaz. Luis Araujo entered the game and could not contain the runners to their bases. Wilson scored on a Brady Whalen groundout, and Figuera scored on a Kevin Woodall, Jr. single to put the game at a 3-3 draw.

The game was a standstill until extra innings. State College sent pinch hitter Justin Toerner to the plate to lead off the inning with Delvin Perez placed on second base. Toerner sacrificed Perez to third with a bunt. After Alexis Wilson struck out, Edwin Figuera walked. As pinch hitter Lars Nootbaar stepped in, Scrappers catcher Jason Rodriguez allowed a passed ball that scored Perez – the go-ahead and eventual winning run in State College’s 4-3 come-from-behind win.

Yeffersson Yannuzzi earned a no-decision in his first appearance as a Scrapper. He was called up from the AZL Indians on Sunday after tossing eight games in Arizona. Yannuzzi allowed an earned run on three hits. He walked three and struck out four in 5.0 innings of work.

A pair of Scrappers hitting streaks were extended on Monday. MiLB.com’s NYPL Batter of the Week Henry Pujols floated his streak to nine games with a single in the second inning. After earning honors on MLB Pipeline’s Team of the Week, Tyler Freeman extended his with a double in the first inning. Freeman is on an 18-game hitting streak – the longest running streak in the NYPL this season. Former Scrapper Richie Palacios rode a 17-game hitting streak before earning a promotion to Class-A Lake County in July.

The Scrappers and Spikes conclude their series on Tuesday at Eastwood Field. Mahoning Valley’s RHP Cameron Mingo (2-2, 5.13 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Spikes RHP Michael Baird (0-2, 2.15 ERA) at 7:05 p.m.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS