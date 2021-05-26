Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

New York Islanders’ Brock Nelson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) skates past them during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Islanders eliminated the Penguins with a 5-3 win in game six

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) – Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6.

The Islanders will face Boston in the next round.

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders beat the top-seeded Penguins in the first round for the second time in three years.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 shots to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series.

He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts.