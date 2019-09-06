Breese’s 4 TDs have Grove City up big

Eagles have won 36 of their last 40 games

Eagles have allowed just 13 points through 9 quarters

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City seeks their 4th 3-0 start in a row as they welcome Corry in week three.

Sayyid Muhammad returned the opening kickoff 87-yards down to Corry’s 10-yard line. However, Grove City couldn’t punch it in as they failed to score or make any positive yards on their first possession.

On their second drive, Colby Nelson gained 16 yards on the third play and Logan Breese worked his way down the Beaver 10-yard line on a 34-yard run play. Two plays later, Nelson carried in the game’s first touchdown from 3-yards out.

Corry’s Nathan Lesher was picked off on four straight possessions. Grove City cashed in each into points as Jake Reddick caught a pair of touchdowns, Nelson scored another touchdown run and Anthony Pereira snagged a score also to give the Eagles a 35-0 advantage.

For the third time, Reddick caught a touchdown pass from Breese. This time from 33-yards out with just 4:32 remaining in the second quarter.

SCORING CHART

First Quarter

G – Colby Nelson, 3-yard TD run (G 7-0, 6:55)

G – Jake Reddick, 73-yard TD catch from Logan Breese (G 14-0, 4:02)

G – Colby Nelson, 4-yard TD run (G 20-0, 2:46)

Second Quarter

G – Jake Reddick, 23-yard TD catch from Logan Breese (G 28-0, 10:53)

G – Anthony Pereira, 12-yard TD catch from Logan Breese (G 35-0, 6:30)

G – Jake Reddick, 33-yard TD catch from Logan Breese (G 42-0, 4:32)