Breese bomb to Reddick has Eagles flying in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City visits Sharon on this Friday’s Game of the Week. The Eagles are seeking to get back in the win column after last week’s narrow loss to Hickory (21-19). Sharon looks to keep their winning streak intact as they are after their 5th victory in a row.

The Grove City offense received the ball to open the game and went no-huddle and drove the ball right down the field, culminating in a two-yard touchdown run by Colby Nelson. The Eagles ripped off seven plays in just over two minutes and took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Eagles extended their lead to 10-0 with a 29 yard field goal with 9:05 left in the first half.

Quarterback Logan Breese hit receiver Jacob Reddick with a 74 yard bomb to give the Eagles a 16-0 lead. The play came shortly after a goal line stand by the Grove City D. The extra point was no good.

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.