‘Need scorers to emerge,’ says Champion’s Kish after graduation of Bayus, Stahlman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Flashes have won a total of 72 games (72-50) over the last five years (2015-2020). Champion was able to only win 22 games during the previous six seasons (22-111).

Champion defeated Pymatuning Valley in the sectional title contest, 52-35, to advance to the districts. Their marquee win came on February 8 over LaBrae, 45-43, in Leavittsburg.

Champion Golden Flashes

Coach: Nathan Kish

2019-20 record: 14-11 (7-5, AAC Blue)

Returning starters: Seniors Chase Lindsay and Austin Willforth

Champion has finished with 14 wins or more in four of the last five seasons. This year, the Flashes must go on without the likes of Abe Bayus (14.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Nick Stahlman (12.1 ppg, 2.8 apg) who graduated this past spring.

“We lost a lot of scoring from last year,” said Coach Kish. “We need some scorers to emerge.

We’ll need to play hard, aggressive defense.”

Austin Willforth and Chase Lindsay each return to the starting lineup. As a junior, Willforth led the team in rebounding (8.2) as well as assists (3.4) and finished third in scoring (9.1). Lindsay played a key role last year averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 assists while shooting 32.1% from three-point land (26-81). Noah Vesey connected on 42.1% of his three-point attempts (8-19). Chase Burfitt and Marcus Aulizia, who is new to the school, are also seniors on the team.

“We have three seniors (Willforth, Lindsay and Vesey) who have played varsity ball since their sophomore year,” indicates Kish. “They’ll need to lead. We hope to be competitive in the MVAC this year.”

2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)

LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)

Champion – 7-5 (14-11)

Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)

Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)

Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)

Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Champion

Dec. 1 – at Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 4 – at Niles

Dec. 8 – Girard

Dec. 11 – at Crestview

Dec. 18 – at Liberty

Dec. 19 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 22 – at Windham

Jan. 2 – Bristol

Jan. 5 – LaBrae

Jan. 8 – at Brookfield

Jan. 12 – Newton Falls

Jan. 15 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 19 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 22 – Crestview

Jan. 26 – at Badger

Jan. 29 – Liberty

Feb. 2 – at LaBrae

Feb. 5 – Brookfield

Feb. 9 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 12 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 16 – at Warren JFK