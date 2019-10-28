Nearly 60 local athletes competing in State Cross Country Championships

The finals will take place this Saturday, November 2 at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 OHSAA State Cross Country Championships will feature 59 local runners from the Valley this year. That list includes seven teams and 10 individual qualifiers.

The finals will take place this Saturday, November 2 at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio.

The following local athletes have qualified this season:

DIVISION I – BOYS

Mitchel Dunham, SR – Boardman

Nick Plant, SO – Canfield

DIVISION II – BOYS

Poland

Head Coach – Kim Grisdale

Jet Bailey, SR

Andrew Biggs, SO

Logan Flament, FR

Geno Gallo, SR

Tony Gallo, JR

Sam James, JR

Dante Parente, SR

Nate Charnas, SR – Lakeview

Cameron Christopher, SR – Salem

Hunter Christopher, SR – Salem

DIVISION III – BOYS

McDonald

Head Coach – Chris Rupe

Zack Canada, SR

Greg Dickson, JR

Caleb Domitrovich, FR

Ethan Domitrovich, SR

Brian Fisher, SO

Brody Rupe, JR

Eli Street, JR

South Range

Head Coach – Diane Krumpak

Isaac Baun, JR

Michael Hvizdos, JR

Liam Justison, SO

Connor Nichols, JR

Derek Rutledge, SR

Brian Standley, SO

Kaden Sykes, SO

Lincon Hopkins, JR – Badger

Jacob Zahoransky, JR – Badger

DIVISION I – GIRLS

Howland

Head Coach – Robin Kapalko

Maria Dellimuti, SR

Megan Hipple, FR

Kylie McClain, SO

Elenie McNally, SR

Roxxi Ottum, FR

Gabby Reuschling, JR

Molly Yasnowski, JR

Delaney O’Brien, FR – Canfield

DIVISION II – GIRLS

Poland

Head Coach – Monica Ciarniello

Sydney Norris, SR

Ellen Ethridge, SO

Jackie Grisdale, JR

Ella Harrell, JR

Halle Sebest, JR

Gianna Stanich, SR

Haley Trolio, JR

DIVISION III – GIRLS

Maplewood

Head Coach – Michelle Rupe

Emily Butler, SO

Emily Kohlmorgan, SR

Abbey Nay, SO

Kylee Sheeley, JR

Bailey Starcher, SO

Brianna Starcher, SR

Marissa Ventura, SO

McDonald

Head Coach – Michael Richards

Anna Guerra, SR

Sela Jones, SR

Grace Kawecki, SR

Sophie Klase, SR

Riley Matig, SO

Bria Rupe, FR

Bella Wolford, SR

Miranda Stanhope, SR – Badger

Moriah-Ruth Toth, SO – Mineral Ridge