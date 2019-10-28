Nearly 60 local athletes competing in State Cross Country Championships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 OHSAA State Cross Country Championships will feature 59 local runners from the Valley this year. That list includes seven teams and 10 individual qualifiers.
The finals will take place this Saturday, November 2 at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio.
The following local athletes have qualified this season:
DIVISION I – BOYS
Mitchel Dunham, SR – Boardman
Nick Plant, SO – Canfield
DIVISION II – BOYS
Poland
Head Coach – Kim Grisdale
Jet Bailey, SR
Andrew Biggs, SO
Logan Flament, FR
Geno Gallo, SR
Tony Gallo, JR
Sam James, JR
Dante Parente, SR
Nate Charnas, SR – Lakeview
Cameron Christopher, SR – Salem
Hunter Christopher, SR – Salem
DIVISION III – BOYS
McDonald
Head Coach – Chris Rupe
Zack Canada, SR
Greg Dickson, JR
Caleb Domitrovich, FR
Ethan Domitrovich, SR
Brian Fisher, SO
Brody Rupe, JR
Eli Street, JR
South Range
Head Coach – Diane Krumpak
Isaac Baun, JR
Michael Hvizdos, JR
Liam Justison, SO
Connor Nichols, JR
Derek Rutledge, SR
Brian Standley, SO
Kaden Sykes, SO
Lincon Hopkins, JR – Badger
Jacob Zahoransky, JR – Badger
DIVISION I – GIRLS
Howland
Head Coach – Robin Kapalko
Maria Dellimuti, SR
Megan Hipple, FR
Kylie McClain, SO
Elenie McNally, SR
Roxxi Ottum, FR
Gabby Reuschling, JR
Molly Yasnowski, JR
Delaney O’Brien, FR – Canfield
DIVISION II – GIRLS
Poland
Head Coach – Monica Ciarniello
Sydney Norris, SR
Ellen Ethridge, SO
Jackie Grisdale, JR
Ella Harrell, JR
Halle Sebest, JR
Gianna Stanich, SR
Haley Trolio, JR
DIVISION III – GIRLS
Maplewood
Head Coach – Michelle Rupe
Emily Butler, SO
Emily Kohlmorgan, SR
Abbey Nay, SO
Kylee Sheeley, JR
Bailey Starcher, SO
Brianna Starcher, SR
Marissa Ventura, SO
McDonald
Head Coach – Michael Richards
Anna Guerra, SR
Sela Jones, SR
Grace Kawecki, SR
Sophie Klase, SR
Riley Matig, SO
Bria Rupe, FR
Bella Wolford, SR
Miranda Stanhope, SR – Badger
Moriah-Ruth Toth, SO – Mineral Ridge