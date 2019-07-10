Nearing the crown: Local Little teams advance to District Championship games

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local Little League Baseball District 2 Championships will soon be crowned. Tuesday night’s action at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman finalized several championship matchups.



The following are the results from Tuesday night’s action:

9 Year-old Tournament

Boardman defeated Canfield 10-6 in an elimination game. Boardman plays Poland on Thursday at 6:00 PM on Field L-1 for the tournament championship.

8-10 Year-old Tournament

Austintown 10, Howland 2

Canfield 8, Poland 3

Howland has been eliminated from the tournament. Austintown will play Poland Wednesday in an elimination game at 6:00 PM on Field L-2. The winner advances to the championship game against Canfield on Thursday at 8:00 PM on Field L-1.

9-11 Year-old Tournament

Poland defeated Howland 9-6. Howland has been eliminated from the tournament. Poland will play Boardman in the championship game Wednesday at 6:00 PM on Field L-1.

Majors (10-12 Year-old) Tournament

Canfield 12, Austintown 2 in 5 innings. Austintown has been eliminated from the tournament. Canfield will play Boardman in the championship game Wednesday at 8:00PM on Field L-1.

State of Ohio Intermediate (50/70) Tournament

Loveland Little League defeated Green Little League 22-2 to capture the State of Ohio Intermediate Championship. Loveland will now play in the Central Region Intermediate Tournament in Kalamazoo, Michigan beginning July 18th.