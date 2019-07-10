Live Now
Nearing the crown: Local Little teams advance to District Championship games

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local Little League Baseball District 2 Championships will soon be crowned. Tuesday night’s action at the Fields of Dreams in Boardman finalized several championship matchups.

The following are the results from Tuesday night’s action:

9 Year-old Tournament
Boardman defeated Canfield 10-6  in an elimination game.  Boardman plays Poland on Thursday at 6:00 PM on Field L-1 for the tournament championship.

8-10 Year-old Tournament
Austintown 10, Howland 2
Canfield 8, Poland 3

Howland has been eliminated from the tournament.  Austintown will play Poland Wednesday in an elimination game at 6:00 PM on Field L-2.  The winner advances to the championship game against Canfield on Thursday at 8:00 PM on Field L-1.

9-11 Year-old Tournament
Poland defeated Howland 9-6.  Howland has been eliminated from the tournament.  Poland will play Boardman in the championship game Wednesday at 6:00 PM on Field L-1.

Majors (10-12 Year-old) Tournament
Canfield 12,  Austintown 2 in 5 innings.  Austintown has been eliminated from the tournament.   Canfield will play Boardman in the championship game Wednesday at 8:00PM on Field L-1.

State of Ohio Intermediate (50/70) Tournament
Loveland Little League defeated Green Little League 22-2 to capture the State of Ohio Intermediate Championship.   Loveland will now play in the Central Region Intermediate Tournament in Kalamazoo, Michigan beginning July 18th.

