SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Lizzie Malczak lost a perfect game in the seventh inning in a 4-0 win over Knoch High School in the PIAA First Round.

Morgan Singledecker hit a 3-run home run in the win for the Eagles.

Knoch ends the season with a record of 18-3.

Grove City improves to 16-5 on the campaign. The Eagles advance to face Elizabeth Forward in the PIAA Quarterfinals on Thursday.