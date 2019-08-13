NE8 volleyball play opens within days

Jefferson and Lakeview shared the conference title last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Lakeview and Jefferson shared the league championship. The Bulldogs and Jefferson split last year’s series. Lakeview won (3-1) on August 30 and then fell to the Falcons (3-2) on September 25. Lakeview was the only team from the Northeast 8 to win a Sectional Championship last year.

A year ago, the Northeast 8 conference tabbed Sarah DeGeorge as the league’s Player of the Year from Jefferson. The First-Team consisted of DeGeorge and Lexi Inman from Jefferson along with Bridgett Burrus (Hubbard), Mary Kuhns (South Range), Hayley Lytle (Lakeview), Natalie Pallone (Girard) and Keara Taylor-Hall (Niles).

Girard is the lone member which has won a Regional championship. In 2002, the Indians defeated Lutheran West to advance to the state semifinals.

Poland is rebounding from a 3-16 season after having 5 different coaches in 5 years. Second-year head coach Martina DiNello saw her team scratch and claw a year ago to many 5-game sets. Returning for the Bulldogs are key performers in senior outside hitter Lauren Mellilo, junior setter Maddie Weiss and sophomore middle blocker Morgan Kluchar. “We’re planning to do big things this year,” indicates DiNello. “We have big matches in conference. We’re just looking forward to the season (ahead).”

2019 Schedules

Girard

Aug. 19 – Springfield

Aug. 20 – Salem

Aug. 21 – Harding

Aug. 26 – at Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 27 – at Struthers

Aug. 28 – Niles

Sept. 9 – Champion

Sept. 10 – Lakeview

Sept. 12 – at Hubbard

Sept. 14 – at Lakeside

Sept. 17 – at Jefferson

Sept. 19 – Struthers

Sept. 21 – West Branch

Sept. 24 – at Niles

Sept. 26 – at South Range

Sept. 30 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 1 – at Poland

Oct. 3 – at Lakeview

Oct. 7 – Ursuline

Oct. 8 – Hubbard

Oct. 10 – Jefferson

Hubbard

Aug. 27 – at Jefferson

Aug. 29 – Struthers

Sept. 3 – at Niles

Sept. 5 – at South Range

Sept. 7 – Tournament

Sept. 10 – Poland

Sept. 12 – Girard

Sept. 17 – Lakeview

Sept. 19 – Jefferson

Sept. 23 – Salem

Sept. 24 – at Struthers

Sept. 25 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 26 – Niles

Oct. 1 – South Range

Oct. 3 – at Poland

Oct. 5 – Cuyahoga Heights Invitational

Oct. 8 – at Girard

Oct. 10 – at Lakeview

Jefferson

Aug. 19 – at Grand Valley

Aug. 26 – Fitch

Aug. 27 – Hubbard

Aug. 29 – at Lakeview

Sept. 3 – at Struthers

Sept. 5 – at Niles

Sept. 10 – at South Range

Sept. 12 – Poland

Sept. 14 – at Lakeside Invitational

Sept. 16 – Geneva

Sept. 17 – Girard

Sept. 18 – Edgewood

Sept. 19 – at Hubbard

Sept. 24 – Lakeview

Sept. 26 – Struthers

Oct. 1 – Niles

Oct. 3 – South Range

Oct. 7 – at Sts. John & Paul

Oct. 8 – at Poland

Oct. 10 – at Girard

Lakeview

Aug. 17 – at Howland

Aug. 24 – at West Branch/Crestwood

Aug. 27 – South Range

Aug. 29 – Jefferson

Sept. 3 – at Poland

Sept. 5 – Struthers

Sept. 10 – at Girard

Sept. 11 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 12 – Niles

Sept. 17 – at Hubbard

Sept. 19 – at South Range

Sept. 21 – at Perry Tournament

Sept. 24 – at Jefferson

Sept. 26 – Poland

Oct. 1 – at Struthers

Oct. 3 – Girard

Oct. 8 – at Niles

Oct. 10 – Hubbard

Niles

Aug. 20 – at LaBrae

Aug. 21 – Liberty

Aug. 26 – Harding

Aug. 27 – at Poland

Aug. 28 – at Girard

Sept. 3 – Hubbard

Sept. 4 – Struthers

Sept. 5 – Jefferson

Sept. 9 – Chaney

Sept. 11 – at Champion

Sept. 12 – at Lakeview

Sept. 16 – Brookfield

Sept. 17 – South Range

Sept. 19 – Poland

Sept. 24 – Girard

Sept. 26 – at Hubbard

Oct. 1 – at Jefferson

Oct. 2 – Newton Falls

Oct. 3 – at Struthers

Oct. 7 – at Harding

Oct. 8 – Lakeview

Oct. 10 – at South Range

Poland

Aug. 19 – West Branch

Aug. 22 – at South Range

Aug. 26 – at Champion

Aug. 27 – Niles

Sept. 3 – Lakeview

Sept. 5 – at Girard

Sept. 9 – Liberty

Sept. 10 – at Hubbard

Sept. 12 – at Jefferson

Sept. 16 – at Springfield

Sept. 17 – Struthers

Sept. 18 – at Niles

Sept. 21 – at Canfield

Sept. 23 – Fitch

Sept. 24 – South Range

Sept. 26 – at Lakeview

Sept. 28 – at United

Sept. 30 – Boardman

Oct. 1 – Girard

Oct. 3 – Hubbard

Oct. 8 – Jefferson

Oct. 9 – at Struthers

South Range

Aug. 17 – at Maplewood (vs. Heartland Christian/Maplewood)

Aug. 20 – Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 21 – Boardman

Aug. 22 – Poland

Aug. 27 – at Lakeview

Sept. 3 – at Girard

Sept. 4 – at Boardman

Sept. 5 – Hubbard

Sept. 10 – Jefferson

Sept. 12 – at Struthers

Sept. 16 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 17 – at Niles

Sept. 19 – Lakeview

Sept. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 24 – at Poland

Sept. 26 – Girard

Oct. 1 – at Hubbard

Oct. 2 – at Ursuline

Oct. 3 – at Jefferson

Oct. 8 – Struthers

Oct. 10 – Niles

Struthers

Aug. 19 – East

Aug. 27 – Girard

Aug. 29 – at Hubbard

Sept. 3 – Jefferson

Sept. 4 – at Niles

Sept. 5 – at Lakeview

Sept. 10 – Ursuline

Sept. 11 – Harding

Sept. 12 – South Range

Sept. 16 – at Liberty

Sept. 17 – at Poland

Sept. 19 – at Girard

Sept. 24 – Hubbard

Sept. 26 – at Jefferson

Sept. 30 – at Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 1 – Lakeview

Oct. 3 – Niles

Oct. 7 – Springfield

Oct. 8 – at South Range

Oct. 9 – Poland