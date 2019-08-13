NE8 volleyball play opens within days

Jefferson and Lakeview shared the conference title last year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Lakeview and Jefferson shared the league championship. The Bulldogs and Jefferson split last year’s series. Lakeview won (3-1) on August 30 and then fell to the Falcons (3-2) on September 25. Lakeview was the only team from the Northeast 8 to win a Sectional Championship last year.
A year ago, the Northeast 8 conference tabbed Sarah DeGeorge as the league’s Player of the Year from Jefferson. The First-Team consisted of DeGeorge and Lexi Inman from Jefferson along with Bridgett Burrus (Hubbard), Mary Kuhns (South Range), Hayley Lytle (Lakeview), Natalie Pallone (Girard) and Keara Taylor-Hall (Niles).
Girard is the lone member which has won a Regional championship. In 2002, the Indians defeated Lutheran West to advance to the state semifinals.
Poland is rebounding from a 3-16 season after having 5 different coaches in 5 years. Second-year head coach Martina DiNello saw her team scratch and claw a year ago to many 5-game sets. Returning for the Bulldogs are key performers in senior outside hitter Lauren Mellilo, junior setter Maddie Weiss and sophomore middle blocker Morgan Kluchar. “We’re planning to do big things this year,” indicates DiNello. “We have big matches in conference. We’re just looking forward to the season (ahead).”
2019 Schedules
Girard
Aug. 19 – Springfield
Aug. 20 – Salem
Aug. 21 – Harding
Aug. 26 – at Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 27 – at Struthers
Aug. 28 – Niles
Sept. 9 – Champion
Sept. 10 – Lakeview
Sept. 12 – at Hubbard
Sept. 14 – at Lakeside
Sept. 17 – at Jefferson
Sept. 19 – Struthers
Sept. 21 – West Branch
Sept. 24 – at Niles
Sept. 26 – at South Range
Sept. 30 – at Western Reserve
Oct. 1 – at Poland
Oct. 3 – at Lakeview
Oct. 7 – Ursuline
Oct. 8 – Hubbard
Oct. 10 – Jefferson
Hubbard
Aug. 27 – at Jefferson
Aug. 29 – Struthers
Sept. 3 – at Niles
Sept. 5 – at South Range
Sept. 7 – Tournament
Sept. 10 – Poland
Sept. 12 – Girard
Sept. 17 – Lakeview
Sept. 19 – Jefferson
Sept. 23 – Salem
Sept. 24 – at Struthers
Sept. 25 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 26 – Niles
Oct. 1 – South Range
Oct. 3 – at Poland
Oct. 5 – Cuyahoga Heights Invitational
Oct. 8 – at Girard
Oct. 10 – at Lakeview
Jefferson
Aug. 19 – at Grand Valley
Aug. 26 – Fitch
Aug. 27 – Hubbard
Aug. 29 – at Lakeview
Sept. 3 – at Struthers
Sept. 5 – at Niles
Sept. 10 – at South Range
Sept. 12 – Poland
Sept. 14 – at Lakeside Invitational
Sept. 16 – Geneva
Sept. 17 – Girard
Sept. 18 – Edgewood
Sept. 19 – at Hubbard
Sept. 24 – Lakeview
Sept. 26 – Struthers
Oct. 1 – Niles
Oct. 3 – South Range
Oct. 7 – at Sts. John & Paul
Oct. 8 – at Poland
Oct. 10 – at Girard
Lakeview
Aug. 17 – at Howland
Aug. 24 – at West Branch/Crestwood
Aug. 27 – South Range
Aug. 29 – Jefferson
Sept. 3 – at Poland
Sept. 5 – Struthers
Sept. 10 – at Girard
Sept. 11 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 12 – Niles
Sept. 17 – at Hubbard
Sept. 19 – at South Range
Sept. 21 – at Perry Tournament
Sept. 24 – at Jefferson
Sept. 26 – Poland
Oct. 1 – at Struthers
Oct. 3 – Girard
Oct. 8 – at Niles
Oct. 10 – Hubbard
Niles
Aug. 20 – at LaBrae
Aug. 21 – Liberty
Aug. 26 – Harding
Aug. 27 – at Poland
Aug. 28 – at Girard
Sept. 3 – Hubbard
Sept. 4 – Struthers
Sept. 5 – Jefferson
Sept. 9 – Chaney
Sept. 11 – at Champion
Sept. 12 – at Lakeview
Sept. 16 – Brookfield
Sept. 17 – South Range
Sept. 19 – Poland
Sept. 24 – Girard
Sept. 26 – at Hubbard
Oct. 1 – at Jefferson
Oct. 2 – Newton Falls
Oct. 3 – at Struthers
Oct. 7 – at Harding
Oct. 8 – Lakeview
Oct. 10 – at South Range
Poland
Aug. 19 – West Branch
Aug. 22 – at South Range
Aug. 26 – at Champion
Aug. 27 – Niles
Sept. 3 – Lakeview
Sept. 5 – at Girard
Sept. 9 – Liberty
Sept. 10 – at Hubbard
Sept. 12 – at Jefferson
Sept. 16 – at Springfield
Sept. 17 – Struthers
Sept. 18 – at Niles
Sept. 21 – at Canfield
Sept. 23 – Fitch
Sept. 24 – South Range
Sept. 26 – at Lakeview
Sept. 28 – at United
Sept. 30 – Boardman
Oct. 1 – Girard
Oct. 3 – Hubbard
Oct. 8 – Jefferson
Oct. 9 – at Struthers
South Range
Aug. 17 – at Maplewood (vs. Heartland Christian/Maplewood)
Aug. 20 – Cardinal Mooney
Aug. 21 – Boardman
Aug. 22 – Poland
Aug. 27 – at Lakeview
Sept. 3 – at Girard
Sept. 4 – at Boardman
Sept. 5 – Hubbard
Sept. 10 – Jefferson
Sept. 12 – at Struthers
Sept. 16 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 17 – at Niles
Sept. 19 – Lakeview
Sept. 23 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 24 – at Poland
Sept. 26 – Girard
Oct. 1 – at Hubbard
Oct. 2 – at Ursuline
Oct. 3 – at Jefferson
Oct. 8 – Struthers
Oct. 10 – Niles
Struthers
Aug. 19 – East
Aug. 27 – Girard
Aug. 29 – at Hubbard
Sept. 3 – Jefferson
Sept. 4 – at Niles
Sept. 5 – at Lakeview
Sept. 10 – Ursuline
Sept. 11 – Harding
Sept. 12 – South Range
Sept. 16 – at Liberty
Sept. 17 – at Poland
Sept. 19 – at Girard
Sept. 24 – Hubbard
Sept. 26 – at Jefferson
Sept. 30 – at Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 1 – Lakeview
Oct. 3 – Niles
Oct. 7 – Springfield
Oct. 8 – at South Range
Oct. 9 – Poland