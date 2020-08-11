NE8 releases revised six-game schedule; South Range to host Poland in opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NE8 released a revised six-game schedule for all eight teams on Tuesday.
Niles will host Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 27, while the rest of the league will open on Friday, Aug. 28.
Among the premier matchups in week one is a battle featuring Poland at South Range.
Girard
8/28 at Lakeview
9/4 vs. South Range
9/11 at Poland
9/19 vs. Hubbard
9/25 at Jefferson
10/2 vs. Niles
Hubbard
8/28 vs. Struthers
9/4 at Jefferson
9/11 vs. Lakeview
9/18 at Girard
9/25 at Poland
Jefferson
8/27 at Niles
9/4 vs. Hubbard
9/11 vs. Lakeview
9/18 vs. South Range
9/25 vs. Girard
10/2 at Lakeview
Lakeview
8/28 vs. Girard
9/4 at Struthers
9/11 at Hubbard
9/18 vs. Poland
9/25 at Niles
10/2 vs. Jefferson
Niles
8/27 vs. Jefferson
9/4 at Poland
9/11 at South Range
9/18 vs. Struthers
9/25 vs. Lakeview
10/2 at Girard
Poland
8/28 at South Range
9/4 vs. Niles
9/11 vs. Girard
9/18 at Lakeview
9/25 vs. Hubbard
10/2 at Struthers
South Range
8/28 vs. Poland
9/4 at Girard
9/11 vs. Niles
9/18 at Jefferson
9/25 vs. Struthers
10/2 at Hubbard
Struthers
8/28 at Hubbard
9/4 vs. Lakeview
9/11 vs. Jefferson
9/18 at Niles
9/25 at South Range
10/2 vs. Poland