NE8 releases revised six-game schedule; South Range to host Poland in opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NE8 released a revised six-game schedule for all eight teams on Tuesday.

Niles will host Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 27, while the rest of the league will open on Friday, Aug. 28.

Among the premier matchups in week one is a battle featuring Poland at South Range.

Girard

8/28 at Lakeview

9/4 vs. South Range

9/11 at Poland

9/19 vs. Hubbard

9/25 at Jefferson

10/2 vs. Niles

Hubbard

8/28 vs. Struthers

9/4 at Jefferson

9/11 vs. Lakeview

9/18 at Girard

9/25 at Poland

Jefferson

8/27 at Niles

9/4 vs. Hubbard

9/11 vs. Lakeview

9/18 vs. South Range

9/25 vs. Girard

10/2 at Lakeview

Lakeview

8/28 vs. Girard

9/4 at Struthers

9/11 at Hubbard

9/18 vs. Poland

9/25 at Niles

10/2 vs. Jefferson

Niles

8/27 vs. Jefferson

9/4 at Poland

9/11 at South Range

9/18 vs. Struthers

9/25 vs. Lakeview

10/2 at Girard

Poland

8/28 at South Range

9/4 vs. Niles

9/11 vs. Girard

9/18 at Lakeview

9/25 vs. Hubbard

10/2 at Struthers

South Range

8/28 vs. Poland

9/4 at Girard

9/11 vs. Niles

9/18 at Jefferson

9/25 vs. Struthers

10/2 at Hubbard

Struthers

8/28 at Hubbard

9/4 vs. Lakeview

9/11 vs. Jefferson

9/18 at Niles

9/25 at South Range

10/2 vs. Poland

