NE8 releases revised six-game schedule; South Range to host Poland in opener

Niles will host Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 27, while the rest of the league will open on Friday, Aug. 28

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NE8 released a revised six-game schedule for all eight teams on Tuesday.

Among the premier matchups in week one is a battle featuring Poland at South Range.

Girard
8/28 at Lakeview
9/4 vs. South Range
9/11 at Poland
9/19 vs. Hubbard
9/25 at Jefferson
10/2 vs. Niles

Hubbard
8/28 vs. Struthers
9/4 at Jefferson
9/11 vs. Lakeview
9/18 at Girard
9/25 at Poland

Jefferson
8/27 at Niles
9/4 vs. Hubbard
9/11 vs. Lakeview
9/18 vs. South Range
9/25 vs. Girard
10/2 at Lakeview

Lakeview
8/28 vs. Girard
9/4 at Struthers
9/11 at Hubbard
9/18 vs. Poland
9/25 at Niles
10/2 vs. Jefferson

Niles
8/27 vs. Jefferson
9/4 at Poland
9/11 at South Range
9/18 vs. Struthers
9/25 vs. Lakeview
10/2 at Girard

Poland
8/28 at South Range
9/4 vs. Niles
9/11 vs. Girard
9/18 at Lakeview
9/25 vs. Hubbard
10/2 at Struthers

South Range
8/28 vs. Poland
9/4 at Girard
9/11 vs. Niles
9/18 at Jefferson
9/25 vs. Struthers
10/2 at Hubbard

Struthers
8/28 at Hubbard
9/4 vs. Lakeview
9/11 vs. Jefferson
9/18 at Niles
9/25 at South Range
10/2 vs. Poland

