NE8 begins play on the gridiron this fall

Strong collection of area powers align for 2019 season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This fall, a new league will begin play in the Mahoning Valley stretching from Ashtabula County (Jefferson) to Trumbull County (Girard, Hubbard, Lakeview, Niles) and into Mahoning County (Poland, South Range, Struthers). It’s the Northeast 8 Conference. The league has been operating since last year but this will be the first for the football teams to clash. Last year, Girard advanced to the Division IV State title title against Cincinnati Wyoming on December 1. The Indians topped Hubbard (43-18) two weeks earlier in the Region 13 championship game. Although just two teams advanced to the playoffs a year ago from the 8-team alignment – in recent memory – that number has risen to 5 of the 8. In 2017 – Girard, Lakeview, Poland, South Range and Struthers all advanced to week 11. In 2013, 5 schools made the playoffs again (Hubbard, Lakeview, Poland, South Range, Struthers). Traditional powers collide as intriguing matchups will be on full display as South Range enters the fray with 7 schools who came over from the All-American Conference. On September 20, the conference will showcase their first week of contests as Struthers welcomes Hubbard and Lakeview visits Girard. Also on the docket is Niles versus Jefferson and South Range pays Poland a visit.
Northeast 8 Conference Lineup
Girard Indians
2018 Record: 13-2 (1st place AAC Blue)
Head Coach: Pat Pearson
Playoff History
Appearances: 9
Record: 12-9
Regional Championships: 1 (2018)
State Championships: None
…Indians have made the playoffs 5 times within the last 10 years
Hubbard Eagles
2018 Record: 11-2 (1st place AAC White)
Head Coach: Brian Hoffman
Playoff History
Appearances: 15
Record: 13-15
Regional Championships: None
State Championships: None
…Since 1999, the Eagles have advanced to week 11 fifteen times
Jefferson Falcons
2018 Record: 0-10 (7th place AAC White)
Head Coach: Ed Rankin
Playoff History
Appearances: 1
Record: 0-1
Regional Championships: None
State Championships: None
…Jefferson’s lone playoff appearance came in 1999
Lakeview Bulldogs
2018 Record: 4-6 (6th place AAC White)
Head Coach: Tom Pavlansky
Playoff History
Appearances: 9
Record: 5-9
Regional Championships: None
State Championships: None
…Bulldogs have advanced to the post-season 6 times since 2007.
Niles Red Dragons
2018 Record: 4-6 (4th place AAC White/4th place AAC Red)
Head Coach: Jim Parry
Playoff History
Appearances: 4
Record: 3-4
Regional Championships: None
State Championships: None
…Last trip was in 2012
Poland Bulldogs
2018 Record: 6-4 (3rd place AAC White/3rd place AAC red)
Head Coach: Ryan Williams
Playoff History
Appearances: 16
Record: 15-15
Regional Championships: 2 (1995, 1999)
State Championships: 1 (1999)
…Poland has made 10 playoff trips since 2007
South Range Raiders
2018 Record: 4-6 (Independent)
Head Coach: Dan Yeagley
Playoff History
Appearances: 16
Record: 17-16
Regional Championships: 2 (2005, 2017)
State Championships: None
…Since 1996, the Raiders have made 15 trips to week 11
Struthers Wildcats
2018 Record: 7-3 (2nd place AAC White)
Head Coach: Curt Kuntz
Playoff History
Appearances: 7
Record: 3-7
Regional Championships: None
State Championships: None
…After missing the playoffs last year, the Wildcats are in search of their 3rd trip in 4 years (2016, 2017).
NE8 teams topping league standings
Recent conference champions (Since 2000)
2018 – AAC White (Hubbard)
2018 – AAC Blue (Girard)
2017 – AAC White (Lakeview)
2016 – AAC White (Struthers/Hubbard)
2015 – AAC White (Poland)
2014 – AAC White (Hubbard)
2014 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)
2013 – AAC American (Hubbard)
2013 – AAC National (Lakeview)
2013 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)
2011 – AAC Blue (Girard)
2011 – AAC White (Hubbard)
2010 – AAC White (Lakeview)
2009 – AAC Blue (Girard)
2009 – AAC Red (Poland)
2009 – AAC White (Hubbard)
2008 – AAC Red (Poland)
2008 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)
2007 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)
2007 – TAC (Lakeview)
2006 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)
2006 – MAC (Niles/Poland)
2006 – TAC (Hubbard)
2005 – ICL (South Range)
2004 – TAC (Hubbard)
2003 – ICL (South Range)
2002 – TAC (Girard)
2001 – ICL (South Range)
2001 – MAC (Poland)
2001 – TAC (Hubbard)
2000 – MAC (Niles)
2019 League Schedule
September 20
Lakeview at Girard
Niles at Jefferson
South Range at Poland
Hubbard at Struthers
September 27
Jefferson at Hubbard
Struthers at Lakeview
Poland at Niles
Girard at South Range
October 4
Poland at Girard
Struthers at Jefferson
Hubbard at Lakeview
South Range at Niles
October 11
Girard at Hubbard
Lakeview at Poland
Jefferson at South Range
Niles at Struthers
October 18
Struthers at Girard
Poland at Jefferson
South Range at Lakeview
Hubbard at Niles
October 25
Jefferson at Girard
Poland at Hubbard
Niles at Lakeview
South Range at Struthers
November 1
Lakeview at Jefferson
Girard at Niles
Struthers at Poland
Hubbard at South Range