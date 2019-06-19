NE8 begins play on the gridiron this fall

September 20 marks the first date of league competition among the eight schools.

Strong collection of area powers align for 2019 season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This fall, a new league will begin play in the Mahoning Valley stretching from Ashtabula County (Jefferson) to Trumbull County (Girard, Hubbard, Lakeview, Niles) and into Mahoning County (Poland, South Range, Struthers). It’s the Northeast 8 Conference. The league has been operating since last year but this will be the first for the football teams to clash. Last year, Girard advanced to the Division IV State title title against Cincinnati Wyoming on December 1. The Indians topped Hubbard (43-18) two weeks earlier in the Region 13 championship game. Although just two teams advanced to the playoffs a year ago from the 8-team alignment – in recent memory – that number has risen to 5 of the 8. In 2017 – Girard, Lakeview, Poland, South Range and Struthers all advanced to week 11. In 2013, 5 schools made the playoffs again (Hubbard, Lakeview, Poland, South Range, Struthers). Traditional powers collide as intriguing matchups will be on full display as South Range enters the fray with 7 schools who came over from the All-American Conference. On September 20, the conference will showcase their first week of contests as Struthers welcomes Hubbard and Lakeview visits Girard. Also on the docket is Niles versus Jefferson and South Range pays Poland a visit.

Northeast 8 Conference Lineup

Girard Indians

2018 Record: 13-2 (1st place AAC Blue)

Head Coach: Pat Pearson

Playoff History

Appearances: 9

Record: 12-9

Regional Championships: 1 (2018)

State Championships: None

…Indians have made the playoffs 5 times within the last 10 years

Hubbard Eagles

2018 Record: 11-2 (1st place AAC White)

Head Coach: Brian Hoffman

Playoff History

Appearances: 15

Record: 13-15

Regional Championships: None

State Championships: None

…Since 1999, the Eagles have advanced to week 11 fifteen times

Jefferson Falcons

2018 Record: 0-10 (7th place AAC White)

Head Coach: Ed Rankin

Playoff History

Appearances: 1

Record: 0-1

Regional Championships: None

State Championships: None

…Jefferson’s lone playoff appearance came in 1999

Lakeview Bulldogs

2018 Record: 4-6 (6th place AAC White)

Head Coach: Tom Pavlansky

Playoff History

Appearances: 9

Record: 5-9

Regional Championships: None

State Championships: None

…Bulldogs have advanced to the post-season 6 times since 2007.

Niles Red Dragons

2018 Record: 4-6 (4th place AAC White/4th place AAC Red)

Head Coach: Jim Parry

Playoff History

Appearances: 4

Record: 3-4

Regional Championships: None

State Championships: None

…Last trip was in 2012

Poland Bulldogs

2018 Record: 6-4 (3rd place AAC White/3rd place AAC red)

Head Coach: Ryan Williams

Playoff History

Appearances: 16

Record: 15-15

Regional Championships: 2 (1995, 1999)

State Championships: 1 (1999)

…Poland has made 10 playoff trips since 2007

South Range Raiders

2018 Record: 4-6 (Independent)

Head Coach: Dan Yeagley

Playoff History

Appearances: 16

Record: 17-16

Regional Championships: 2 (2005, 2017)

State Championships: None

…Since 1996, the Raiders have made 15 trips to week 11

Struthers Wildcats

2018 Record: 7-3 (2nd place AAC White)

Head Coach: Curt Kuntz

Playoff History

Appearances: 7

Record: 3-7

Regional Championships: None

State Championships: None

…After missing the playoffs last year, the Wildcats are in search of their 3rd trip in 4 years (2016, 2017).



NE8 teams topping league standings

Recent conference champions (Since 2000)

2018 – AAC White (Hubbard)

2018 – AAC Blue (Girard)

2017 – AAC White (Lakeview)

2016 – AAC White (Struthers/Hubbard)

2015 – AAC White (Poland)

2014 – AAC White (Hubbard)

2014 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)

2013 – AAC American (Hubbard)

2013 – AAC National (Lakeview)

2013 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)

2011 – AAC Blue (Girard)

2011 – AAC White (Hubbard)

2010 – AAC White (Lakeview)

2009 – AAC Blue (Girard)

2009 – AAC Red (Poland)

2009 – AAC White (Hubbard)

2008 – AAC Red (Poland)

2008 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)

2007 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)

2007 – TAC (Lakeview)

2006 – ITCL Upper Tier (South Range)

2006 – MAC (Niles/Poland)

2006 – TAC (Hubbard)

2005 – ICL (South Range)

2004 – TAC (Hubbard)

2003 – ICL (South Range)

2002 – TAC (Girard)

2001 – ICL (South Range)

2001 – MAC (Poland)

2001 – TAC (Hubbard)

2000 – MAC (Niles)

2019 League Schedule

September 20

Lakeview at Girard

Niles at Jefferson

South Range at Poland

Hubbard at Struthers

September 27

Jefferson at Hubbard

Struthers at Lakeview

Poland at Niles

Girard at South Range

October 4

Poland at Girard

Struthers at Jefferson

Hubbard at Lakeview

South Range at Niles

October 11

Girard at Hubbard

Lakeview at Poland

Jefferson at South Range

Niles at Struthers

October 18

Struthers at Girard

Poland at Jefferson

South Range at Lakeview

Hubbard at Niles

October 25

Jefferson at Girard

Poland at Hubbard

Niles at Lakeview

South Range at Struthers

November 1

Lakeview at Jefferson

Girard at Niles

Struthers at Poland

Hubbard at South Range