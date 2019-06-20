NE Ohio soccer fans – Here’s your chance to see Team USA play this weekend

The USMNT take on Trinidad & Tobago for the first time since 2007 Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Men’s National Team will play its second match of the Gold Cup tournament on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The U.S. will continue Group D play by hosting Trinidad & Tobago on June 22 in Cleveland at 8 PM. You can also watch the game on FS1.

The Americans opened group play with a 4-0 shutout victory against Guyana Tuesday, as Tyler Boyd paced the MNT by scoring his first two international goals.

The USA currently sits atop the standings based on goal differential.