NE Ohio soccer fans – Here’s your chance to see Team USA play this weekend

Sports

The USMNT take on Trinidad & Tobago for the first time since 2007 Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium

by: Chase Evans

Posted: / Updated:
Tyler Boyd Team USA Soccer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Men’s National Team will play its second match of the Gold Cup tournament on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The U.S. will continue Group D play by hosting Trinidad & Tobago on June 22 in Cleveland at 8 PM. You can also watch the game on FS1.

The Americans opened group play with a 4-0 shutout victory against Guyana Tuesday, as Tyler Boyd paced the MNT by scoring his first two international goals.

The USA currently sits atop the standings based on goal differential.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story