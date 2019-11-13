NCAA reduces suspension for Ohio State’s Chase Young

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State says defensive end Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland due to possible NCAA violation in 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Young will be eligible to return on November 23 against Penn State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The NCAA has reduced the suspension of Ohio State Defensive End Chase Young to two games.

Excited to be back on the field next week! Thank you Buckeye Nation for all the love and support. I’m blessed to be a part of this team, this university, and this community. Lots of love to my family. God Bless and Go Bucks! — CY2 (@youngchase907) November 13, 2019



The Heisman Trophy contender missed last week’s game against Maryland, and will miss this week’s contest against Rutgers.

The original suspension stemmed from Young accepting a loan from a “family friend” who he had known since before enrolling at Ohio State. The loan was repaid in full, but was still considered an infraction in the eyes of the NCAA.