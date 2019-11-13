NCAA reduces suspension for Ohio State’s Chase Young

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The NCAA has reduced the suspension of Ohio State Defensive End Chase Young to two games.
The Heisman Trophy contender missed last week’s game against Maryland, and will miss this week’s contest against Rutgers.
Young will be eligible to return on November 23 against Penn State.
The original suspension stemmed from Young accepting a loan from a “family friend” who he had known since before enrolling at Ohio State. The loan was repaid in full, but was still considered an infraction in the eyes of the NCAA.