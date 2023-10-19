ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WKBN) – Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the NCAA is investigating the University of Michigan football team for allegedly violating rules that prohibit teams from scouting, in person, future opponents.

According to the report, the NCAA is looking into whether Michigan used unnamed individuals to attend games of opponents to gather information on the signs they use in play-calling.

The Big Ten Conference reportedly has been notified of the investigation.

In-person scouting has been prohibited by the NCAA since 1994. Teams typically have access to game video to scout opponents.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was previously suspended for the first three games of the current season after allegedly meeting with recruits during a COVID dead period, using too many coaches in practice and watching player workouts on Zoom.

No. 2 Michigan is currently unbeaten at 7-0 on the season, and 4-0 in Big Ten action. The Wolverines will visit Michigan State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.