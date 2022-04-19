COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will vacate several Big Ten championships in women’s basketball because of NCAA violations in the program.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions released its findings Tuesday on a case involving three programs at Ohio State: fencing, women’s golf and women’s basketball.

The violations occurred between 2015 and 2019, and as a result, Ohio State’s athletic department has been placed on four years of probation and fined $5,000.

A 10-year show-cause penalty has also been handed down to the former head fencing coach, Vladimir Nazlymov, and former associate head women’s basketball coach, Patrick Klien. That could affect their ability to be hired at Ohio State or elsewhere during that time.

Ohio State had previously imposed postseason competition bans for each sport for the 2020-21 year.

Ohio State initially reported violations with the fencing program in August 2018, and during the investigation with the NCAA that followed, violations were found in the other programs.

Wins and championships for the fencing and women’s basketball programs that will be vacated, and additional penalties, include the following: