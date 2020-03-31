NCAA grants spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Division I college athletes that compete in spring sports are being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.
The NCAA Division I Council voted on the situation on Monday.
The extra year comes as a result of their seasons being cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.
The eligibility has been granted, but there are no guarantees for financial aid.
The sports that are included in the decision are baseball, softball, and lacrosse.
Student athletes that play winter sports did not receive an extra year of eligibility since all or most of their seasons were completed.