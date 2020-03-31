NCAA grants spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is viewed. The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes _ such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players _ who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday, March 30, 2020, to give spring sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

The extra year comes as a result of their seasons being cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Division I college athletes that compete in spring sports are being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on the situation on Monday.

The eligibility has been granted, but there are no guarantees for financial aid.

The sports that are included in the decision are baseball, softball, and lacrosse.

Student athletes that play winter sports did not receive an extra year of eligibility since all or most of their seasons were completed.