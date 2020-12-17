NCAA allows blanket waivers for all transfers immediately

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown State football program added eight new members to its 2021 signing class on Wednesday -- the first group for head coach Doug Phillips.

Phillips has been on the job for just ten months, putting together his first class with a focus on the 300-mile radius surrounding Youngstown.

At a virtual press conference Wednesday, Phillips discussed what he was looking for in his recruits. The Penguins value players from winning programs who have proven themselves under quality coaches and against quality opponents.