NCAA allows blanket waivers for all transfers immediately

Sports

The NCAA’s Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately.

by: JOHN MARSHALL - AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:
NCAA logo is displayed at center court

Credit: AP Keith Srakocic

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (AP) The NCAA’s Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately.

The NCAA’s announcement includes all Division I sports, but is contingent on certain criteria being met.

Transfers previously were required to sit out a season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA.

The NCAA had decided on waivers on a case-by-case basis, but had been more lenient during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision should have an immediate impact on basketball programs, with some transfers becoming eligible for games on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com