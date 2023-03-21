NEW YORK, New York (WKBN) – NBA legend Willis Reed has died at the age of 80.

His death was announced by the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family.

Reed won a pair of championships with the New York Knicks during his 10-year career from 1964-74.

The seven-time All-Star was named to five All-NBA teams and was also named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in the 1969-70 campaign.

During his legendary career, Reed averaged nearly 19 points and 13 rebounds per game.

He is widely known for thrilling the home crowd by walking onto the court, returning from injury, prior to Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals.

Following his playing career, Reed coached the Knicks and Nets and also worked in the New Jersey front office.

He also served as head coach in the college ranks at Creighton from 1981-85.