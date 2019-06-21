NBA-bound: Kennedy Catholic graduate Sagaba Konate signs with World Champion Raptors

Kennedy Catholic graduate and former West Virginia standout Sagaba Konate has signed as an undrafted free agent with the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, Canada (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic graduate and former West Virginia standout Sagaba Konate has signed as an undrafted free agent with the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.

Last season, Konate played in only eight games due to injury, averaging 13.6 points and 8 rebounds per contest.



The former Golden Eagle is the Mountaineers’ all-time leading shot-blocker.

Konate is expected to compete at the NBA Summer League. He will likely have a chance to make the team out of training camp, or potentially play in the G-League Raptors 905.