CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single and the streaking Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 in the opener of a split doubleheader.

Steven Kwan had three hits and José Ramírez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies as Cleveland earned its fifth straight win.

Amed Rosario had two hits and two RBIs.

The Guardians improved to 8-9 in games during their major league-high nine doubleheaders. They began the day just 1 1/2 games back of Minnesota for the AL Central lead.