STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Fourteen of the top-ranked college bowling teams in the country will spend the weekend in Struthers.

Youngstown State University is hosting its third annual “Penguin Classic,” starting Friday at the Holiday Bowl.

Watch the video above to hear from YSU head Coach Doug Kuberski and Penguins’ junior Madyson Marx about their goals for this upcoming season.

The three-day event has grown from just eight teams in 2020 to 14 teams this year, including nationally ranked programs like Nebraska, Arkansas State, Duquesne, Morgan State, Medaille and Mercyhurst.

YSU is coming off its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and its goals this season are very high.

“I think we all have the same vision,” said Penguins junior Madyson Marx. “We’re hungry. We want to win. I think we all have that in mind and see how far we can get to that title.”

“We’re very ambitious,” said head coach Doug Kuberski. “We have goals to be there bowling in Vegas in April for the Final Four again and making a run at that championship. But really, we just want to be excellent in our process. You know, bring it every day, keep elevating. But yes, we very much have aspirations to win the whole thing.”