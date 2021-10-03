Votto hits 36th homer, Reds top Pirates in season finale

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto (19) celebrates with Tyler Stephenson as he returns to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Cody Ponce (44) during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Votto hit his 36th home run and the Cincinnati Reds finished their season with a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Rookie Reiver Sanmartin (2-0) beat the Pirates for the second time in as many starts.

Cincinnati finished over .500 (83-29) over the course of a 162-game season for the first time since 2013.

Pirates shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first major-league home run for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh finished 61-101 while coming in last in the NL Central for the third straight season.