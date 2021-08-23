Tsutsugo, Reynolds lead Pirates’ rally past Diamondbacks

by: WES CROSBY - Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Yoshi Tsutsugo, center is greeted by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5.

With the game tied in the eighth, Noé Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face Ke’Bryan Hayes with one out.

Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Kevin Newman.

Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struck out the side in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his second major league save.

