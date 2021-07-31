Troy being Troy: Polamalu carves singular path to Hall

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 1, 2009 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu celebrates following Pittsburgh’s 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game in Tampa, Fla. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu has carved his own unique path to the Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu carved his own unique path to the Hall of Fame.

The Steelers made the unusual decision to trade up in the 2003 draft to select the freewheeling safety. Polamalu spent 12 seasons in Pittsburgh, winning a pair of Super Bowls while being named to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Polamalu’s frantic play on the field was at odds with his quiet nature off of it.

His participation in his enshrinement was cast into doubt Friday when he posted on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.