Triston McKenzie, Indians take 1st game; Twins gain DH split

Cleveland Indians’ pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Triston McKenzie turned in another stellar start for Cleveland. He cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to lead the Indians past Minnesota 3-1.

The Twins won the second game 6-3 behind Nick Gordon’s go-ahead RBI single in a four-run fourth. McKenzie had seven strikeouts with just three hits, one run and one walk allowed.

This was his fifth straight outing of six innings or more and one run or less.

Twins starter Joe Ryan was right there with him in the first game until a comebacker off his wrist ended his outing in the sixth.