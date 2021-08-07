Tigers edge out Indians

by: BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes, left, reacts after grounding out with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Cabrera remained two home runs shy of 500, but Tyler Alexander tossed a season-high 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Detroit Tigers edged the Cleveland Indians 2-1. Cabrera went 0 for 3 with a walk, keeping his career total at 498 homers.

The veteran slugger is trying to become the 28th player in major league history with 500. Alexander allowed four hits without issuing a walk, striking out four in his seventh appearance since moving into the rotation.

Former Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos spoiled the shutout with a leadoff homer in the ninth off Gregory Soto, who got his 13th save in 14 opportunities. Indians rookie Eli Morgan gave up two runs over seven innings.

