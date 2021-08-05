Steelers use strong 2nd half to beat Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat Dallas 16-3 in the first NFL preseason game in two years.



Last season’s exhibition games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So maybe the enthusiastic crowd was an indication that even for a match between teams using very few regulars, the hunger for pro football has not faded.



Or maybe it was simply a matter of two of the league’s most popular franchises being on the field in the Hall of Fame game, regardless of how many backups were in action.