Steelers sign former first round draft pick

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Charlton was released by Kansas City back in August. He appeared in seven games with the Chiefs in the 2020 campaign, finishing the season with a pair of sacks.

A former first-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan in 2017, Charlton appeared in 27 games with the Cowboys with four sacks and eight tackles-for-loss.

After being waived by Dallas in 2019, he was claimed by the Dolphins. He appeared in 10 games with Miami, finishing the season with five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Pittsburgh is seeking depth on the defensive line after veteran Tyson Alualu was placed on injured-reserve with a fractured ankle.