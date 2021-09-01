Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

Cleveland Browns safety Karl Joseph (42) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad.

He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces.

Among those re-signing with the team is former YSU tight end Kevin Rader to the practice squad. He made his NFL debut last season in week seventeen against the Browns.

The Steelers placed three players on the Reserved/Injured List, including offensive lineman Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. and defensive end Stephon Tuitt. All of them have missed time during training camp and the preseason.

With the open spots, the Steelers brought back three players who were released on Tuesday – offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and B.J. Finney and cornerback Arthur Maulet.