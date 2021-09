Sánchez error leads to 7-run inning, Indians slow Yanks

Cleveland Indians’ Yu Chang, left, celebrates after hitting a two-run double off New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez failed to catch a foul popup that led to a seven-run fifth inning capped by Andrés Giménez’s three-run homer, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Yankees 11-3 on Saturday to slow New York’s playoff run.

Franmil Reyes hit an RBI double off Albert Abreu in the big fifth inning and a two-run homer in the sixth against Andrew Heaney.

New York has 13 games left and began the day a half-game ahead of Toronto for the second AL wild card.

The Yankees dropped 1 1/2 games behind wild card-leading Boston.